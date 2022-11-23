AirAsia X Turns Profit, Doubles A330 Fleet

DALLAS — AirAsia X (D7) has reported that it is once again profitable. The company recorded its 5th quarter 2022 profit of over RM25m, equal to just over US$5.4m. The Malaysian-based airline has been struggling since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline also reported an increase in passenger load factor (PLF). Pre-COVID, the PLF hovered around 81% but that number has starkly dropped since the start of strict travel restrictions from the Malaysian government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this quarter, the company reported a PLF of 73%, and now they are within 10% of the pre-COVID load factor.

The company is also expecting a majority return to all pre-COVID routes and frequencies. Currently, the airline flies to 11 major markets, such as Seoul, Delhi, and Tokyo. In addition to these 11 destinations, there are a number of short-haul routes such as Bali-Denpasar, Kota Kinabalu, and Kuching.

As we undertake the strategy to focus on flying our most popular and historically-proven profitable routes first, we are very much pleased to report that the AAX Group is riding high on the robust demand for affordable mid-range travel across the region. Tunku Dato’ Mahmood Fawzy- Chainman of AirAsia X

Air Asia X A330-300. Photo: Christian Winter/Airways

Increasing A330 Numbers

The airline announced plans to increase its fleet of A330 aircraft to 13 aircraft. The increased number of aircraft is expected to enter the fleet by early to mid-2023 in order to meet increased consumer demand.

The 13 aircraft are an increase from the 12 A330s operating in mid-2021. Pre-COVID, however, this number was much higher at 24 aircraft. AAX also had an order for 78 brand-new A330-900 aircraft, but that order was sharply cut down to just 15 aircraft. Even then, the order was further delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Featured image: Christian Winter/Airways