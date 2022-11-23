AirAsia X Turns Profit, Doubles A330 Fleet
Airlines Business / Finance

AirAsia X Turns Profit, Doubles A330 Fleet

DALLAS — AirAsia X (D7) has reported that it is once again profitable. The company recorded its 5th quarter 2022 profit of over RM25m, equal to just over US$5.4m. The Malaysian-based airline has been struggling since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline also reported an increase in passenger load factor (PLF). Pre-COVID, the PLF hovered around 81% but that number has starkly dropped since the start of strict travel restrictions from the Malaysian government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this quarter, the company reported a PLF of 73%, and now they are within 10% of the pre-COVID load factor.

The company is also expecting a majority return to all pre-COVID routes and frequencies. Currently, the airline flies to 11 major markets, such as Seoul, Delhi, and Tokyo. In addition to these 11 destinations, there are a number of short-haul routes such as Bali-Denpasar, Kota Kinabalu, and Kuching.

As we undertake the strategy to focus on flying our most popular and historically-proven profitable routes first, we are very much pleased to report that the AAX Group is riding high on the robust demand for affordable mid-range travel across the region. 

Tunku Dato’ Mahmood Fawzy- Chainman of AirAsia X
Air Asia X A330-300. Photo: Christian Winter/Airways

Increasing A330 Numbers

The airline announced plans to increase its fleet of A330 aircraft to 13 aircraft. The increased number of aircraft is expected to enter the fleet by early to mid-2023 in order to meet increased consumer demand.

The 13 aircraft are an increase from the 12 A330s operating in mid-2021. Pre-COVID, however, this number was much higher at 24 aircraft. AAX also had an order for 78 brand-new A330-900 aircraft, but that order was sharply cut down to just 15 aircraft. Even then, the order was further delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Featured image: Christian Winter/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

author
Joshua is an aviation student majoring in airline and airport management. A student pilot who loves being in the air, Joshua has hands-on experience working with airport authorities and fixed-base operators. He also enjoys traveling to new airports and trying out new airlines. Based in Canada.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Flight Review, Trip Report

AirBaltic A220 Business Class Review

November 23, 2022
Airlines, Newswire

U.S. DOT Fines Swoop for Failure to Refund

November 23, 2022
Airlines, ATR

ATR 72 Chosen for Uzbekistan Start-Up, Silk Avia

November 23, 2022
Airlines, Business / Finance

Qantas Profit Forecast Sends Shares Soaring

November 23, 2022

You cannot copy content of this page

X