AirAsia to Launch Kuala Lumpur-Jaipur Nonstop Flights

DALLAS — Kuala Lumpur-based low-cost (LCC) carrier AirAsia (AK) will introduce nonstop service between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Jaipur (JAI) in India.

The new route is expected to commence on April 21. It will be operated by Airbus A320neo aircraft four times a week.

This development reinforces AK’s position as Malaysia’s premier budget airline, boasting the largest fleet and the most extensive route network. Travelandtourworld.com states that the airline offers scheduled flights to over 166 locations across 25 nations.

9M-NEO AirAsia (A320neo Livery). Photo: Wilbert Tana/Airways

Strategic Route Expansion for AK

This strategic new route is expected to enhance connectivity between Malaysia and India and foster cultural and economic ties between the two regions.

The introduction of AK’s Kuala Lumpur-Jaipur route allows passengers a new, efficient, and affordable option for exploring both countries, enhancing AK’s reputation as a key player in the low-cost aviation sector.

Operating out of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL), AK’s growing route will now include JAI services. AK’s key hub lies roughly 45 kilometers south of KUL, serving as the primary gateway to the bustling metropolis and surrounding areas.

Jaipur International Airport is situated on the southern outskirts of Sanganer, just 13 kilometers from the heart of Rajasthan’s capital. JAI airport is renowned for its role in India’s air traffic system. It is the 13th busiest airport in India regarding daily scheduled flights and plays a crucial role in linking JAI with the rest of the world.

Featured imagE: 9M-AJK AirAsia Airbus A320-200 WIMM KNO. Photo: Wilbert Tana/Airways