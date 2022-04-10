Air Transat to Fly Nonstop to French Regions

DALLAS – Air Transat (TS) announced the resumption of its non-stop flights between Canada and some cities in France’s regions. Additionally, the airline plans to reintroduce its routes from Toronto (YYZ) and Quebec City (YQB) to Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG).

This summer, TS plans to relaunch its routes from Montréal (YUL) to six regional french cities. The destinations include Bordeaux (BOD), Lyon (LYS), Marseille (MRS), Nantes (NTE), Nice (NCE) and Toulouse (TLS). The airline plans to gradually resume these flights by early May.

From YUL, the airline will operate 5 flights per week to MRS and 4 weekly flights to BOD, LYS, and TLS. NTE will be served three times a week, and NCE will have two weekly flights. Of course, the most important french destination for TS is CDG, with 14 flights a week at the height of the summer season.

Tomorrow, TS will relaunch its flight between YYZ and CDG. Air France (AF) and Air Canada (AC) also operate this route, and TS only represents about 7.4% of the seat offer on this route in 2022, according to airlinedata.com. The other new route to CDG departs from YQB. Before the pandemic, TS was the only airline operating the route, but AF will also fly to YQB as a seasonal destination this year.

TS also owns A32ceo aircraft, which makes a total of 17 A321 in its fleet. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways

Executives Comments

Joseph Adamo, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at TS said, “We are very pleased to resume our flights to France’s regions. These routes—most of which we operate exclusively—have been an integral part of our flight program for many years.”

He added, “The ties between Canada and France are very valuable and as our global recovery picks up speed, we look forward to meeting the significant latent demand. We know that whether travellers are going on vacation or catching up with loved ones, they really appreciate the ease of flying direct to their final destination, especially on our new-generation aircraft.”

France is indeed an important destination for TS, with over 43 flights per week at the height of the summer season. According to airlinedata.com, France is the second most important country after Canada, ranked by seat offer in 2022. The country indeed represents about 10% of the airline’s seat offer this year.

With these routes resumptions, TS highlights the recovery of smaller, non-stop markets. However, the airline faces competition from AF and AC on its routes to CDG.

The flights to/from French regions are mostly operated using A321neoLR aircraft. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways