Air Transat to Ratify Agreement with Cabin Crew

DALLAS — Air Transat (TS) has announced that 62.7% of its flight attendants have voted in favor of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service mediators’ recommendation, thus ratifying the new collective agreement.

This effectively ends the cabin crew strike threat and uncertainty for travelers. The collective agreement is retroactive to November 1, 2022, and valid until October 31, 2027.

According to a media statement, Julie Lamontagne, Chief People, Communications and Sustainability Officer of Transat, said that the airline was pleased to have resolved the issue with its cabin crew. She apologized for any inconvenience caused to passengers.

“Our flight attendants play a key role in Air Transat’s success, and following an unprecedented process, we are pleased to offer competitive working conditions. This outcome will enable us to continue the dialogue of the past few months and move forward. We are also grateful for the patience and trust of our customers during these uncertain times.” Julie Lamontagne, Chief People, Communications and Sustainability Officer of Transat

Air Transat C-GTKS Airbus A330-342. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Cabin Crew Impasse

Air Transat’s flight attendants’ collective agreement expired on October 31, 2022. Negotiations between the Canadian Union of Public Employees’ Airline Division (CUPE) and employers started on April 27, 2023, with TS cabin crew adopting a strike mandate through an almost unanimous vote on November 27, last year. Another agreement was reached on December 14, 2023, but the airline’s CUPE members rejected this again. Its flight attendants voted 98.1 percent against the agreement.

CUPE represents 2,100 Air Transat flight attendants based in Montreal (YMQ) and Toronto (YTO). TS’s component is part of CUPE’s Airline Division, which represents more than 18,500 flight attendants at various carriers, including TS, Air Canada Rouge (RV), Sunwing (WG), WestJet (WS), Encore (WR), Calm Air (MO), Canadian North (5T), Pivot Airlines, Pacific Coastal Airlines (8P), and Pascan (P6).

Founded in Montreal 36 years ago, TS provides access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the East and West coasts of the U.S., South America, and North Africa. Based in YMQ with major hubs in Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), TS has almost 5,000 employees.

Feature Image: Air Transat C-GKTS Airbus A330-342 | Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways