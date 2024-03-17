Air Serbia Announces Strong Profit for 2023
Air Serbia Announces Strong Profit for 2023

DALLAS — Air Serbia (JU), Serbia’s national airline, has announced a record-breaking profit, showcasing a solid financial performance and optimistic outlook.

JU transported 4.19 million passengers in scheduled and charter traffic in the past year, achieving the third-best result in the airline’s nearly 97-year history. The Belgrade-based carrier recorded a profit of €40.5 million in 2023, marking a significant increase compared to the previous year.

According to the preliminary results, JU attained a revenue of €627.9 million in 2023, surpassing half a billion euros in revenue for the first time since its relaunch in 2013. JU secured this growth without relying on state subsidies.

Air Serbia YU-ARB Airbus A330-200 (Nikola Tesla Livery). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

The Air Serbia Fleet

Air Serbia plans to expand its fleet in the coming weeks and months, primarily focusing on regional aircraft such as the ATR 72-600 and new long-haul aircraft like the Airbus A330-200 to strengthen operations and facilitate further expansion.

Additionally, JU introduced over 20 new destinations, expanding its network to operate flights on 87 routes to 34 countries across Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa.

As of March 5, 2024, Menzies Aviation took over ground handling services previously carried out by Belgrade Airport, aiming to support Air Serbia’s ambitious growth plans.

Air Serbia YU-APF Airbus A319
Air Serbia YU-APF Airbus A319 | Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Comments from the CEO

The CEO of Air Serbia, Jiri Marek, stated that “the Serbian national airline owes its great appreciation for the achieved results and strong position as a leader in aviation in this part of the world to the significant support of the Government of the Republic of Serbia, the dedicated work of its employees, the loyalty of partners, and the trust of millions of passengers.”

Further comments included, “The intensive growth in 2022 and 2023 was inevitable for us to meet the increased demand and achieve the critical mass and market presence necessary for further business development, in line with our strategy. Now, as we reach the aforementioned critical mass in the milestone tenth year since the establishment of Air Serbia, we will work on further operations stabilization, network expansion, and improving the services provided to passengers.”

Air Serbia (JU), established in October 2013, emerged from the former Jat Airways and underwent a transformation period from 2013 to 2018, renewing its fleet, expanding its network, and implementing modern systems.

In January 2024, the JU fleet comprised 27 aircraft, averaging 14.0 years in age. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company returned to record results in 2022, followed by solid expansion in 2023, setting the stage for continued growth in the future.

Featured image: Air Serbia (Nikola Tesla Livery) Airbus A330-243. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

