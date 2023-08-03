Air Serbia, JetBlue Are Now Codeshare Partners

DALLAS — Air Serbia (JU) expands its footprint in the US after concluding a codeshare agreement with JetBlue (B6) to 25 destinations across the North American nation.

In reciprocal, B6 has placed its code on two of JU’s flights, the non-stop service from New York – JFK and Chicago (ORD) to Belgrade (BEG). There are plans for the American carrier to increase the codesharing beyond the Serbian capital to other European cities through JU’s network.

Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

Comments from Airline Officials

“We are very pleased with the future collaboration with JetBlue and believe that this significantly enhances the travel possibilities between the United States and destinations within the Air Serbia network, especially those in the broader Balkan region,” said Jiri Marek, Chief Executive Officer of Air Serbia.

“We continuously look to expand our partnerships to offer more options to our customers. Air Serbia has been a successful interline partner since 2016 and we see great

potential with this new codeshare. We welcome customers from Air Serbia aboard our flights, so they can experience our low fares and great service,” stated Robin Hayes, Chief Executive Officer, JetBlue.

Air Serbia’s wide-body fleet as of today is two Airbus A330-200 jets flying from Belgrade to New York JFK, Chicago in the US, and Tianjin in China. This partnership for Air Serbia with a major American airline is a special one that even the former airline, JAT didn’t have.

On the other hand, JetBlue’s fleet is just shy of 300 aircraft and has also laid a basic foundation for trans-Atlantic operations with Paris (CDG) as a first destination, and Amsterdam (AMS) to open later this month.

Feature Image: Air Serbia