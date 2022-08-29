Air Premia to Launch Seoul-Los Angeles Flights

Listen to this article:

DALLAS – South Korean airline startup Air Premia (YP) has announced the anticipated start date for operations in the United States. The flight will actually take place this fall, even though the airline initially registered with the US Department of Transportation (DoT) back in July 2021.

Beginning in October 2022, YP says it plans to operate flights between Seoul Incheon (ICN) and Los Angeles (LAX). On October 5, 2022, the carrier will begin operating three-times-weekly flights to LAX. On October 21, 2022, the frequency will increase to five times weekly.

According to onemileatatime.com, the airline will operate its Boeing 787-9 aircraft to fly the route according to the following schedule: YP101 ICN-LAX departs at 1:30 p.m. and arrives at 8:20 p.m. and YP102 LAX-ICN departs at 10:50 a.m. and arrives at 4:20 p.m. (+1 day), all local times.

The market between Seoul and Los Angeles is an important one. Prior to the pandemic, Korean Air (KE) and Asiana Airlines (OZ) operated up to five Airbus A380s per day between the two cities.

Air Premia HL8387 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Air Premia

The brand-new hybrid airline began operations a year ago. The founder of the airline is the former CEO of Jeju Air, the biggest low-cost carrier in South Korea.

Back in May of this year, the airline secured an investment of KRW29 billion won (US$22.8m) through its first capital increase, two months after its board of directors decided to pursue the fundraising measure, YP reported in a disclosure.

Air Premia will operate Dreamliners, mostly on long-haul routes. The airline now offers cargo and passenger flights from ICN to Bangkok (BKK), Ho Chi Minh City (SGN), and Singapore (SIN), and expects to soon launch its first long-haul routes. There is one Boeing 787-9 in the carrier’s fleet, and four more are on order.

The airline plans to fly long-haul trips to Europe, Australia, and North America. Along with Los Angeles, other potential North American destinations include Honolulu, San Jose, and Vancouver.

