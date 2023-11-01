Air Peace Secures Flight Permit to Europe, the UK

DALLAS — Air Peace (P4) recently obtained the necessary permits that allow it to operate flights into the United Kingdom. The secured permits include the Foreign Carrier Operator Permit (FCOP), which allows airlines from other regions to fly to Europe, and the Third Country Operator Permit (TCO-UK), paving the way for its proposed operations in the UK.

The chairman and CEO of the airline, Allen Onyema, explained that the permits were obtained after successfully passing stringent audits to ensure compliance with safety standards and conditions required for international operations.

Onyema also highlighted the challenges facing domestic airlines in Nigeria, specifically the lack of transit facilities at international airports in the country. He emphasized that not having these facilities at airports in Lagos and Abuja has hindered the competitiveness of Nigerian airlines.

International Terminal at Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos. Photo: Sm105 – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

A Push for SAATAM

Air Peace operates flights to various destinations in West and Central Africa, and the airline aims to bring passengers from these regions to its hub in Lagos and then onward to long-haul destinations such as India, China, South Africa, and Jeddah.

However, the absence of transit facilities means that passengers are treated as though Nigeria is their final destination, requiring them to go through visa and other procedures. This inhibits the success of Nigerian airlines, as other countries provide transit facilities for passengers in similar situations.

To compete and benefit from the Single Air Transport Market (SAATAM), Nigerian news outlet The Nation says the country’s airports need to be upgraded to include transit facilities and immigration policies revised to recognize the status of transit passengers.

Featured image: Air Piece