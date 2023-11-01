Air Peace Secures Flight Permit to Europe, the UK
Airlines Routes

Air Peace Secures Flight Permit to Europe, the UK

Air Piece Aircraft.

DALLAS — Air Peace (P4) recently obtained the necessary permits that allow it to operate flights into the United Kingdom. The secured permits include the Foreign Carrier Operator Permit (FCOP), which allows airlines from other regions to fly to Europe, and the Third Country Operator Permit (TCO-UK), paving the way for its proposed operations in the UK.

The chairman and CEO of the airline, Allen Onyema, explained that the permits were obtained after successfully passing stringent audits to ensure compliance with safety standards and conditions required for international operations.

Onyema also highlighted the challenges facing domestic airlines in Nigeria, specifically the lack of transit facilities at international airports in the country. He emphasized that not having these facilities at airports in Lagos and Abuja has hindered the competitiveness of Nigerian airlines.

International Terminal at Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos. Photo: Sm105 – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

A Push for SAATAM

Air Peace operates flights to various destinations in West and Central Africa, and the airline aims to bring passengers from these regions to its hub in Lagos and then onward to long-haul destinations such as India, China, South Africa, and Jeddah.

However, the absence of transit facilities means that passengers are treated as though Nigeria is their final destination, requiring them to go through visa and other procedures. This inhibits the success of Nigerian airlines, as other countries provide transit facilities for passengers in similar situations.

To compete and benefit from the Single Air Transport Market (SAATAM), Nigerian news outlet The Nation says the country’s airports need to be upgraded to include transit facilities and immigration policies revised to recognize the status of transit passengers.

Featured image: Air Piece

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor at Airways, AVSEC interpreter, and visual artist. I am a grammar and sci-fi literature geek who loves editing text and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Hawaiian Airlines N223HA Airbus A321Neo, KPAE PAE. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways
Airlines, Manufacturers

Hawaiian Airlines Extends A330 Leases Amid PW Engine

November 1, 2023
Brussels Airlines' first Airbus A320neo. Photo: Airbus
Airbus, Airlines, Deliveries

Brussels Airlines Takes Delivery of Its First A320neo

November 1, 2023
Salt Lake City (SLC) airport Delta Air Lines ramp overview. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways
Airlines, Airports

Delta at Salt Lake City International Airport: New

November 1, 2023
Airbus, Airlines

Air Niugini Orders the A220

November 1, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X