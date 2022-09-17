Air New Zealand’s First Direct JFK Flight en Route

DALLAS – Air New Zealand (NZ) Flight NZ2 is en route to New York’s JFK Airport, a destination the flag carrier has long wished to reach directly.

Taking off from Auckland (AUK) using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, The NZ direct flight to the big apple is to last a little over 16 hours and is expected to arrive at JFK airport today at 4 p.m. local time.

Captain Phillip Kirk emphasized how important the new route is for the airline before flying the first direct flight from Auckland to New York. “I’m incredibly excited,” Capt Kirk told AM on Wednesday morning. “It’s a huge thing – it’s a big, historic moment for Air NZ. A big step.”

The Perks of Arriving at JFK

In comparison to other US cities like Los Angeles, passengers have access to a significantly greater range of destinations from New York, all of which are just one more flight away. Additionally, compared to LAX, John F. Kennedy Airport enjoys a far higher reputation among travelers.

Having recently been a passenger passing through Los Angeles, Capt. Kirk noted via a newshub.co.nz report that it was a “fairly underwhelming experience.”

“I love Los Angeles [the city] but the airport experience is a tough one at times. So to be able to fly over Los Angeles and go direct to your destination, that’s what Air NZ is all about now.”

Additionally, the Captain notes that since travelers will arrive in New York at around 8 p.m., they will be more rested and prepared for the following day. In general, Air NZ flights to Los Angeles arrive closer to noon.

From a commercial standpoint, the New York route will play a significant role in Air NZ’s expansion and ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. To follow the flight path to New Tork, you can check out FlightRadar24’s flight map.

Featured image: Air New Zealand ZK-NZN Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways