Air New Zealand to Pause Chicago Flights from Late March

DALLAS — Air New Zealand (NZ) has temporarily suspended its nonstop service between Auckland and Chicago from March 31, 2024, until October 25, 2024, due to Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engine issues.

The decision comes amidst ongoing challenges with the global availability of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines, which power NZ’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet.

“We know this will be disappointing for customers traveling to and from Chicago during this period, especially to those traveling over the upcoming April holiday break. It’s not a decision we’ve made lightly and we’re sorry to make this change so close to the time some customers plan to fly.” Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty

Air New Zealand (ZK-NZN) Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways.

Engine Maintenance Issues Force Schedule Adjustments

The limited engine availability means NZ will have up to three Boeing 787s grounded for an extended period. To minimize customer disruption, the airline has opted to pause the Chicago route while maintaining its schedule of up to 35 weekly flights to six other destinations across the United States (US) and Canada.

Passengers booked on the Chicago service will be automatically re-routed on connecting flights through other US airports to reach their final destinations. Those who booked directly with NZ will receive their updated itineraries within 72 hours. Passengers who booked through a travel agent should contact their agent to confirm itinerary changes.

Customers impacted by the schedule change can rebook on alternative flights, receive a full refund, or place their booking in credit for future travel.

Air New Zealand assures customers that safety is their top priority and that these engine challenges do not pose a safety risk to passengers.

“Getting our customers to their destination safely is our number one priority and to do that, we need to ensure our aircraft and engines are maintained to the highest standard. These challenges do not present a safety risk to customers flying on our 787 fleet. We’d like to thank customers in advance for their patience and understanding as our teams work as fast as they can to make these changes.” Air New Zealand Spokesperson

