Air Mauritius Leases A340 for London Flights

DALLAS – Flag carrier Air Mauritius (MK) has leased the A340 aircraft from European wet lease specialist airline Hi Fly (5K), primarily for its scheduled services between Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (MRU) and London Gatwick Airport (LGW) between 26 March and 14 April 2024.

Aeroroutes.com reports that the A340 will operate three of the airline’s seven weekly services to LGW until mid-April this year. The airline currently offers daily flights on the route, using its next-generation aircraft, the Airbus A350-900.

The Indian Ocean island-based airline is dealing with aircraft shortages due to supply chain issues throughout the aviation sector. Aircraft manufacturers cannot keep up with the current demand for aircraft. In the post-COVID period, demand for aircraft is outstripping supply, meaning that many airlines have to wet or dry lease aircraft for short periods.

This is not the first time the Port Louis-based airline has leased an aircraft from 5K. Last year, MK enlisted the services of the Lisbon-based Portuguese charter airline when leasing an Airbus A340-300 between October 15 and November 15.

Air Mauritius 3B-NBV Airbus A330-900. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Switch to London Gatwick Airport

Air Mauritius moved its operations from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) to LGW in October last year. The move was part of the airline’s strategy to meet the growing flight demand between London and Mauritius.

By switching its scheduled flights to LGW, MK can offer passengers more convenient and efficient flights, with the airport closer to central London. The airline celebrated 50 years of operations in the United Kingdom in November 2023.

Featured image: Hi Fly Airbus A340-300. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways