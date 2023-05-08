Air India’s New Nonstop Service to Amsterdam

DALLAS — Air India (AI) further expands its European network with the latest addition being flights from the Indian capital city of New Delhi (DEL) to Amsterdam (AMS).

Service is expected to begin on 11 June 2023 and run four weekly services – Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. After Milan (MXP), Copenhagen (CPH), and Vienna (VIE), Amsterdam joins the list taking AI’s European network expansion for this year to four destinations.

Campbell Wilson, CEO, and MD, of Air India, said, “With the launch of this new non-stop flight to Amsterdam, AI adds further breadth to our long-haul network and more options for our customers. Together with the three other European routes started in recent months, and others to come, it supports our objective of establishing Delhi as a significant international hub.”

Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways

Air India’s Widebody Ops Outlook

The route will be operated with the Boeing 787-8 that predominately operates to all European destinations (UK included) – the number of non-stop flights between India and Europe stand will stand at 77 per week post the AMS inaugural. AI’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner seats 256 in total split between 18 lie-flat in Business and 238 in economy.

The Dreamliners of Maharajaha also fly to Australia (MEL, SYD), Israel (TLV), Japan (NRT), South Korea (ICN), the US (Washington DC – IAD only), and other high-density short to medium haul routes like Dubai (DXB). Domestic operations on the 787 are also frequent. The remaining US and Canada-bound flights are operated by AI’s Boeing 777 series.

Featured Image: Tony Bordelais/Airways