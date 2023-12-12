Air India Unveils Fashion-Forward Crew Uniforms to Celebrate A350 Era

DALLAS — Air India (AI) has revealed its new collection of uniforms for cabin and cockpit crew, designed by Indian celebrity couturier Manish Malhotra. The fashion-forward uniforms, which include ombré sarees and bandhgalas, mark a new era in inflight couture.

The collection combines rich Indian heritage with contemporary style and comfort, reflecting the carrier’s new global brand identity, which positions the airline as a symbol of a confident, progressive, and resurgent new India. The uniforms will be introduced gradually over the next few months, starting with the launch of the airline’s first Airbus A350.

The designs were developed in consultation with AI’s cabin crew representatives and underwent extensive testing. Sustainability and quality were prioritized in the sourcing and tailoring of fabrics and garments, all of which were proudly made in India.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said: “Air India’s crew uniforms are amongst the world’s most storied in aviation history, and we firmly believe that Manish Malhotra’s innovative ensemble will script an exciting new chapter for Air India’s future narrative. It perfectly captures the essence of our new identity, service principles, and our pursuit of setting new benchmarks in global aviation.”

The airline has been undergoing many changes since its recent acquisition by Tata. These changes include one of the largest aircraft orders in history—up to 290 aircraft from Boeing, as well as an additional 250 from Airbus.

Last week, AI decided to decrease the number of Airbus A350-1000 aircraft it will take on board the fleet. Instead, the order has been rejigged to allow for 20 of the smaller A350-900 variants while still keeping 20 Airbus A350-1000s. This contrasts with what the order was previously, containing six A350-900s and 34 A350-1000s.

Featured image: Air India New uniforms to debut with new A350s. Photo: Air India