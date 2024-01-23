Air France Is Set to Launch Phoenix Sky Harbor Flights

DALLAS — Air France (AF) will introduce nonstop flights between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) and Paris’ Charles de Gaulle International Airport (CDG) in May 2024.

This marks the first time there will be a nonstop service between Phoenix and France. The service, which begins on May 23, will be operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The aircraft will have a three-class configuration, with 30 business seats, 21 premium economy seats, and an economy class offering 228 seats. The flights will have a total capacity of 279 passengers.

Boaz Hulsman, Vice President of Commercial, North America at Air France-KLM, said, “Air France is thrilled to announce a direct link between Arizona and Paris with our newest, non-stop route coming in May.” The new service is part of AF’s growing US route network. Hulsman said, “Becoming the 22nd North American gateway for Air France next summer season, this new service symbolizes our commitment to enhancing the transatlantic travel connection. We look forward to soon providing passengers from Phoenix with an experience embodying the best of French elegance.”

The launch date of this new service comes two months ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. AF is the official airline for this year’s event. During the 2024 summer season, AF will offer connections to more than 200 destinations worldwide through its CDG hub in Paris.

Air France F-HRBA Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/airways

Air France’s PHX Nonstop Schedule

The new route will be operated three days per week for the summer season. Services will be on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Flights will leave Paris at 10:10, arriving in Phoenix at 12:10, all local times. They will then depart Phoenix at 14:10, arriving in Paris the next day at 09:15, all local times.

Last year, the Wall Street Journal ranked PHX as the number one large U.S. airport. It handles approximately 1,200 aircraft movements daily and processes more than 130,000 arriving and departing passengers on an average day. According to OHX, this has an annual local economic impact of more than US$38 billion. Furthermore, airport revenues entirely fund PHX. No tax dollars are used to support the airport.

Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego said, “Adding non-stop service to Paris is a major milestone that demonstrates our commitment to providing convenient and efficient travel options to and from Phoenix.”

Gallego added that AF’s new service will benefit both the tourism and business sectors: “As our city continues to grow and become a destination for booming industries, I’m confident that direct service to Paris will unlock exciting possibilities for exploration and new business opportunities.”

Featured image: F-HRBA, Air France Boeing 787-9 @KMSP. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways