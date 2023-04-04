Air France-KLM, CMA CGM Launch Cargo Partnership

DALLAS — The Air France–KLM Group and the CMA CGM Group officially launched their long-term strategic air cargo partnership after the relevant regulatory bodies approved the agreement.

The partnership, announced back in May 2022, will last for an initial period of 10 years and will combine the complementary cargo networks, full freighter capacity, and dedicated services of AF-KL Martinair Cargo (MP) and CMA CGM Air Cargo (2C).

The aim is to provide customers with a more compelling offering through the groups’ expertise and global presence.

Benefits for Customers

The long-term strategic air cargo partnership is aimed at meeting customers’ increasing needs for integrated and resilient supply chains.

The partnership combines complementary cargo networks, full freighter capacity, and dedicated services to provide customized, agile, efficient, and cost-effective services for customers.

The Franco-Dutch airline holding company will contribute its vast air cargo franchise, experience, and capabilities in specialized cargo, while CMA CGM will bring its large commercial network and global logistics platform.

The deal will leverage the groups’ respective strengths to provide a more extensive network of destinations, greater freighter and belly capacity, improved transit times, and tailored connections across the world. Additionally, the partnership will offer enhanced customer support through a global network of agencies and a dedicated BIG desk for large shipments.

Executive Comments

Air France-KLM’s Executive Vice President of Cargo and Cooperation Lead, Adriaan Den Heijer, expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the long-term air cargo partnership with 2C.

Heijer further stated that the partnership would help expand the cargo business of AF-KL Group, which is a strategic activity, by providing a wide range of new opportunities to customers in terms of offerings, destinations, and solutions.

Guillaume Lathelize, CEO of CMA CGM Air Cargo (2C), highlighted that their commercial joint venture with Air France-KLM Martinair was now effective. He emphasized that CMA CGM AIR CARGO is France’s leading full-freighter airline and operates six aircraft, showing its flexibility and agility with scheduled services and charter solutions for key logistics players.

Lathelize added that the partnership would combine the best of both worlds, providing flexibility, agility, and world-class expertise for regular and dedicated services.

