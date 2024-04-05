Air Canada Inaugurates Nonstop Flights to Singapore

DALLAS — Air Canada (AC) has introduced nonstop flights between Vancouver (YVR) and Singapore (SIN). The Montreal-based (YMQ) carrier operated the first flight between the two countries on April 4.

This new route is AC’s longest flight and the only non-stop service between Canada and Singapore. Stretching 12,818 kilometers (7,965 miles), it is the airline’s longest flight measured by distance, with a flying time of up to 16 hours and five minutes.

“Air Canada is thrilled to welcome customers onboard our newest route linking Canada and Singapore from our Pacific hub in Vancouver. These new Singapore flights are part of our strategic expansion at YVR, which, together with an efficient and seamless in-transit connection process, further position the airport as the preferred North American gateway to Asia,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President Revenue and Network Planning, Air Canada

The airline offers four weekly flights on the route. Flights depart Vancouver (YVR) at 00.05 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and arrive in Singapore (SIN) at 07.10 the following day (local time). Flights depart SIN 09.10 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays and arrive in YVR at 08.55 on the same day (local time).

Air Canada C-FVND Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Expanded Connectivity for Passengers

Launching this new route is part of the airline’s strategic expansion plans. AC’s flights to SIN enable passengers to travel to destinations in Southeast Asia and beyond, thanks to its codeshare partner Singapore Airlines (SQ). Singapore is an essential gateway to many Southeast Asia, Indian, and Australian destinations.

“Singapore is also an important gateway to beyond destinations. Customers have a multitude of connection options traveling to Southeast Asia, Southern India, and Western Australia with our longstanding codeshare and Star Alliance partner, Singapore Airlines,” added Galardo.

The route is operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, offering a choice of three cabins: Air Canada Signature Class featuring lie-flat individual pods, Premium Economy featuring larger seats with additional legroom and premium services, and Economy featuring complimentary chef-inspired and designed meals, wines, and beverages.

Feature Image: Air Canada Boeing 787-9. Daniel Gorun/Airways