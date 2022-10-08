Air Canada Cargo Announces Expansion into the US

DALLAS – Air Canada Cargo (AC) announced today that it will expand its cargo network into the United States for the first time, with flights to Dallas and Atlanta beginning in November.

The inclusion of these key US cities is a significant milestone for AC, allowing the company to deliver dedicated, dependable service to customers in critical markets while also providing simple access to additional markets via our global hub in Toronto.

The cargo arm of AC is also expanding its presence in Latin America with service to Bogota, which is a major cargo hub for flowers. The flower season starts on All Souls Day in November and ends on Mother’s Day in May.

In addition to the eight modified Boeing 767 freighters already announced, AC will add two factory-built Boeing 767-300F freighters in 2023 and two Boeing 777 freighters in 2024 to its freighter fleet.

Photo: Air Canada Cargo

Comments from Air Canada Cargo Official

Matthieu Casey, Managing Director, Commercial, at Air Canada Cargo, “These additional routes allow us to expand the reach of our freighter network to key US markets, and conveniently connect cargo in the USA to Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific with our freighter service.”

Casey added, “The additional growth of our freighter fleet allows us to continue to expand to better serve our global customers and we remain committed to supporting global economies and supply chains with reliable transportation moving critical goods.”

Air Canada Cargo provides air freight lift and connection to hundreds of destinations across six continents using AC’s passenger flights and cargo-only flights.

Featured image: Air Canada Cargo