Air Astana Reports Strong Annual Reports for 2023

DALLAS — Air Astana (KC), Kazakhstan’s national carrier, has reported annual reports for 2023 with impressive financial results and a positive outlook for the future.

In 2023, KC’s total revenue increased by 13.8% to USD 1.2 billion. The operating profit also remained healthy, with a 12.9% increase excluding extraordinary market events and fuel hedging gains.

Air Astana handled 8.1 million passengers throughout the year, a 10.1% year-over-year increase. Profit after tax reached USD 68.7 million, reflecting a 21.5% increase. Overall, KC maintained a good financial position with strong cash reserves and a decrease in lease liabilities.

Air Astana Boeing 767-300ER. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Network Expansion, Recognition

Last year, the Almaty-based carrier expanded its network, adding new routes to popular destinations like Jeddah (JED), Doha (DOH), and Beijing (PEK).

The company’s low-cost subsidiary, FlyArystan (KC), also experienced growth with new seasonal routes and increased flights to key leisure destinations.

Air Astana maintained a slightly high level of operational efficiency, with an average load factor of 82.8%, as compared to 82.7% in 2022. The on-time performance (OTP) was 79.5%, up 7.2% year-on-year.

The airline’s commitment to quality was recognized yet again with Skytrax awards, including “Best Airline in Central Asia and CIS” for the 11th time. FlyArystan also received its first Skytrax award, being named “Best low-cost carrier in Central Asia and CIS.”

Air Astana Airbus A321neo. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Future Outlook

Air Astana remains optimistic about the future, projecting further growth in 2024. KC plans to add seven new aircraft to its fleet, reaching a total of 56 by year-end. This expansion will primarily focus on its regional and international routes.

“We are pleased to report our first set of results as a public company following our successful IPO. Air Astana delivered another strong year of growth in 2023 with record passenger numbers and increased capacity. We are well positioned to capture the growth opportunities from developing the underserved aviation market in Kazakhstan and improving international connectivity.” Peter Foster, CEO of Air Astana Group

Feature Image: Air Astana Airbus A320neo. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways