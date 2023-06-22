2023 Paris Air Show: Day 3 Recap

PARIS – Day three was a busy day once again at this year’s Paris Air Show, with numerous orders for Airbus and Boeing.

Here’s the full rundown of the day’s events:

European plane maker secured more customers for its Airbus A220 jets, albeit through leasing companies. Cyprus Airways (CY) announced an agreement with Air Lease Corporation (ALC) for two -300 series jets. The aircraft will be delivered later this month and are from ALC’s order backlog.

Meanwhile, TAAG Angola Airlines (DT) also revealed that it would add two -300s to its fleet in 2025. The aircraft will come from NAC Leasing’s order book with Airbus during 2025.

Aircraft lessor Avalon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus for 20 A330-900s. Deliveries will take place between 2026 and 2028.

Luxair (LG) became the European launch customer of the Boeing 737-7 after placing an order for four of the smallest member of the MAX family.

Indian low-cost carrier Akasa Air (QP) has expanded its fleet of Boeing 737-8s by ordering a further four examples. They join the 23 -8s and 53 of the larger -8-200s already on order.

Boeing and Air Lease Corporation (ALC) also announced the purchase of two 787 Dreamliners.

Other important news events included the Lanzhou Group becoming the launch customer for China’s Embraer’s Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversion. It will now serve as the base in China for Embraer’s P2F conversions.

And following the launch of its newest aircraft the previous day, De Havilland Canada (DHC) and Zimex Aviation Ltd signed a purchase agreement for two DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G aircraft.

Stay tuned to Airways for all the latest news for day four of the event.

Featured Image: Airways team at PAS2023.