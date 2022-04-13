141 Boeing Orders in Limbo Due to Ukraine Conflict

DALLAS – Due to the conflict in Ukraine and international sanctions against Russia, Boeing has placed 141 of its plane orders in accounting limbo, indicating that the planes would not be delivered.

Regarding its monthly orders and delivery figures, the airframer delivered 41 planes to customers in March. 34 of its cash cow 737 MAX single-aisle planes, two 767 freighters for FedEx (FX), and a 777 freighter for China Airlines (CI) were among the monthly deliveries.

The 41 deliveries in March, nearly double the 22 in February and up from 29 a year ago, represent rising travel and pandemic-related freight demand. According to Boeing, 95 planes have been delivered so far this year.

However, Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner deliveries are on hold as the company conducts inspections and repairs on the twin-aisle jetliners that have been grounded for more than a year due to production issues.

Boeing received orders for 53 planes in March, while clients canceled orders for 15 planes. Boeing had 38 orders after cancellations and model swaps, according to the company. The company’s orders increased to 167 from 114 in the first three months of the year, according to the company. After accounting for incidents where customers canceled purchases or switched models, Boeing reported a total of 145 orders, up from 107 previously.

Net orders for the quarter year to date fell to 76 from 179 after adjustments for transactions deemed unlikely to result in real delivery, according to Boeing. Boeing’s official order backlog has decreased to 4,231 from 4,375.

Due to the war in Ukraine, which has resulted in international sanctions against Russia and ruined Ukraine’s aviation industry, Boeing claimed 141 aircraft were removed from its backlog.

The majority of the orders in question, according to Boeing, are for Russian and Ukrainian airlines. The orders were largely for the company’s best-selling 737 MAX series of jets, but it also included more than a dozen 777 and 787 widebody models.

According to CNBC.com, 15 Boeing aircraft orders were canceled in March, including one 737 MAX for lessor Aviation Capital Group, 11 737 MAX for an undisclosed customer, and one 787-9 Dreamliner each for Air China (CA) and leasing business Avolon or its CIT affiliate.

